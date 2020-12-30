The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced changes Wednesday to its Board of Directors.
DECC Board Chair Karen Pionk is leaving the board when her term expires Dec. 31. The board has elected Pat Mullen to serve as the next board chair.
Additionally, the board has elected Lynne Williams to take the place of Pat Mullen as board vice chair.
Mary Finnegan has been elected to serve as secretary/treasurer, a role previously held by Williams.
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has appointed Matthew Baumgartner to fill the vacancy created by Pionk’s
departure. He is an active participant in the community and currently holds the role as general
manager and director of government affairs at Grandma’s Restaurant Co. His three-year term on
the DECC Board will begin Jan. 1.
Pionk served on the board for seven and a half years, and has led as board chair since 2019.
She has been a member of the Personnel Committee, Finance Committee, and served as chair of the Executive Committee.
“The DECC is the most iconic gathering place in Northern Minnesota. People experience their first concert, first job, or wedding here. They spend time at trade shows, arts performances, and watching their favorite hockey team hit the ice. While I’m sad to be leaving the board, I know that under the leadership of my fellow board members, and all who wear a DECC name tag, the region’s gathering place is in good hands, really good hands.”
Pat Mullen, incoming Chair of the DECC Board, said, “Karen has shown great leadership during her time on
the board. She has been committed to her role, putting in many hours, especially during this pandemic, to ensure the DECC survives and thrives.” Mullen added, “I’m grateful for the work she has put in over the years, and am honored to take the torch and keep moving forward.”