Daniel Hartman named DECC executive director

After a national search, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) announced Daniel Hartman as its next executive director. Hartman is currently the director of Glensheen Mansion, a museum property of the University of Minnesota. He follows interim executive director Roger Reinert who has headed the organization since August 2020.
Hartman was among the top three finalists in a 2017 search, when Chelley Townsend was selected.
He joins the DECC after eight years of leading Glensheen’s team as they rebranded the museum, increasing its visitorship and community relevance. Remarkably, as a UMD senior in 2006, Hartman led the student campaign to build the DECC’s AMSOIL Arena. Hartman also served on Duluth’s city council from 2010 to 2014.
“It is an honor to serve in this role and my hope is to build on the good work of the past leadership and staff. In the immediate future, I will support the DECC’s great health and safety record so guests feel welcome and confident as we return to more events. I also want to showcase and further leverage the DECC’s proximity to the greatest lake there is -- Lake Superior,” says Hartman. “We are this great combo of a versatile indoor facility located in an outstanding outdoor city.”
The DECC board of directors undertook an aggressive, nationwide executive search in partnership with the Orion Search Group. The search committee cast a wide net resulting in 253 contacts and conducted interviews with an impressive slate of candidates before coming to consensus to advance Dan Hartman as the one single finalist for the board’s consideration.
“We had a very impressive applicant pool, which I believe demonstrates the interest in both the DECC and Duluth,” said Don Ness, board member and search committee chair. “Dan’s successful track record and leadership at Glensheen, his passion for Duluth, and his creativity combined to confidently bring him forward as our finalist.”
“As we emerge from the pandemic and see brighter days ahead, we are very excited about what Dan, his leadership, and his vision will bring to the DECC team,” said Board Chair Pat Mullen. “The board is ready to support Dan as he takes on this new role and is confident that he will bring new energy and innovative ideas for a successful future. As a Board we also want to thank Roger Reinert for his leadership this past year as our interim executive director. Roger brought trusted veteran experience and trusted executive experience in navigating a time of change and uncertainty during the pandemic. We are grateful for his leadership.”
Hartman will start in his new role at the DECC on Monday, June 14.