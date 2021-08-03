CW Technology has acquired Superior Computer Products, a company specializing in management IT and technology services based in Duluth.
“Superior Computer Products is a strong, local company, and I'm very excited that we can combine with a team who shares our culture and passion. We look forward to serving our new clients and investing in the community. This acquisition strengthens and expands our ability to
offer solutions in the Northern markets of Minnesota," David Manion, CEO of CW Technology, said in a formal announcement.
CW Technology said it plans to maintain Superior Computer Products’ commitment to
supporting its existing clients, as well as its employees. In addition, CW Technology
will bring enhanced resources to the Superior Computer Products client base, as well as St. Louis County and its surrounding areas. All Superior Computer Products team members will remain with the new company, which initially will remain at its current downtown location.
CW Technology, with 92 employees, is in its 39th year while Superior Computer Products, with a staff of four, is 34 years old.