Cultural change keeps coming, but it can't be forced

The United States has undergone a remarkable amount of cultural change during recent decades, and more is likely to come, a key non-profit leader said Tuesday at the Spring Regional Economic Indicators Forum (REIF) breakfast.
The acceptance of recycling, marriage equality, reduction of teen pregnancy, decline in smoking and reduction of drunken driving deaths all reflect changing social attitudes, said Jennifer Ford Reedy, keynote speaker at the twice-yearly event, which is sponsored by National Bank of Commerce and several partner businesses and organizations. President of the Bush Foundation since 2012, she referenced her own family life to illustrate some significant cultural evolution.
Reedy explained that her mother, who grew up during the 1950s in Louisiana, was homecoming queen while in high school and aspired to represent her state in the Miss America pageant.
“Based on my mom’s analysis at that time, Miss America was the most impressive thing that she could be,” Reedy recalled.
Then she looked back at her own life about 20 years later, when she had grown to about the same age as her mom in the first example. Her goal was substantially different. Reedy wanted to be a U.S. Senator.
“There’s immeasurable difference in the opportunities and expectations we had for our lives. It’s an extraordinary amount of change. It’s a change in how work is done, how kids are raised, how marriages work. How did that happen in 30 years,” she asked rhetorically.
It occurred because a large number of people thought it was possible, Reedy said.
“Real change is about hearts and minds…about changing the actions of lots and lots of people,” she continued. But the effort isn’t easy, Reedy cautioned, and desired outcome can’t simply be forced upon people. As an example, she cited the 18thAmendment to the Constitution – the prohibition of alcoholic beverages.
Reedy noted that prohibition failed even though promoters got exactly what they wanted – a national policy change enforced by law. Society as a whole, however, did not support it.
“Policy change is very, very important, but it’s a means, not the end,” she said. Equally important is to gain majority support. “Keep the long game in mind – win people over. We’re all in this together.”
Another factor that can impede change is attitude. Reedy said it’s important to acknowledge that many societal problems are fueled by a number of factors and can’t be successfully resolved with simple solutions.
“One of biggest political and cultural divides is whether you see issues primarily as a function of individual responsibility or as the result of social and economic conditions. To win over lots and lots of people, messages must acknowledge both. If you talk about educational achievement and you don’t acknowledge poverty, you will lose half the people,” she observed.
The Bush Foundation, founded in 1953 and funded by the estate of Archibald Bush, has infused more than one billion dollars into causes in Minnesota, North and South Dakota and 23 regional Native nations. Bush, once a Duluth resident, became an accountant for Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing (3M), where he advanced through the corporation to accumulate his fortune.
Reedy joined the foundation in 2012 and was the first director of the Itasca Project, a CEO-led regional civic initiative in the Twin Cities. She has been honored as a “40 Under 40” leader by the Minneapolis-Saint Paul Business Journal, as one of the “100 Minnesotans You Should Know” by Twin Cities Business Magazine and as a NextGen Fellow by Independent Sector.