Crews determining extent of damage after fire at Vision Northland site in Duluth

A fire at the site of a major building project by Essentia Health sent smoke rising over downtown Duluth on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. A search by firefighters found three propane tanks burning beside the nearly $1 billion Vision Northland project.
City spokesperson Kate Van Daele said the fire appeared to be contained mostly to the fuel tanks outside the building at ground level and some scaffolding around the building was burned off.
“We did have a portion of streets around the area that were closed down to traffic or detoured. But at no time did we believe there was a threat to the public,” she told MPR News. “There are several hospitals that are around the area. They were not evacuated. We did not have any injuries.”
Firefighters doused the area for much of the afternoon as the propane fuel flared off from the storage tanks.
The Vision Northland project includes the replacement of St. Mary’s Medical Center and the renovation of several buildings on Essentia Health’s Downtown Duluth campus, according to a website for the project. The new tower’s structure was completed late last year. The new hospital is expected to open to patients in the 3rd quarter of 2023.