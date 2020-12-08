Duluth city administrators plan to reduce tourism tax allocations by 25 percent next year, subject to city council approval.
Revenue is expected to decline because of the COVID-19 economic slowdown, leaving $9 million to be collected though the tax for distribution to eligible groups. It will be supplemented by $700,000 from the city’s reserve fund, Mayor Emily Larson said Tuesday.
That compares with $12 million originally budgeted for allocation during 2020.
“We are expecting to collect 25 percent less in 2021 than we had anticipated collecting this year,” Larson said during a virtual news conference. “We’re trying to get as many organizations as we can across the finish line.”
A key factor in choosing recipients is whether they are contractually required to meet debt obligations. Some, such as AMSOIL Arena, face yearly loan or bond payments on money that had borrowed for construction costs.
Organizations that will receive funds if the proposal is adopted include:
- The DECC/AMSOIL Arena for debt service
- The Spirit Mountain Chalet for debt service
- The Spirit Mountain Adventure Park for its lease
- The St. Louis River corridor debt
- The Minnesota Slip Bridge
- Bayfront Management
Of the previous recipients, nine will not receive money next year from tourism taxes. None of the remaining recipients will receive 100 percent of their potential allocation this year.
“I do fully, fully believe we will rebound, but I think it will take us awhile. I don’t know when we will be back to full strength,” Larson said.
Also selected to receive the funds were the Business Improvement District of the Greater Downtown Council (including the Clean and Safe Team), the Lake Superior Zoo, Northern Lights Rail, the tourism advertising and publicity fund, UMD Athletics (for a national track and field event), Spirit Mountain and the YMCA (for Minnesota Point lifeguards).
Recommendations will be brought to the City’s Council’s agenda session at 4 p.m. on Thursday with a vote anticipated next Monday.