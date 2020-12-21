COVID complicates Chambers 150th anniversary, but it remains a 'virtual' success

Group continues moving business forward
The staff at the Duluth Chamber of Commerce had grand plans for a full year of activities for their 150th Anniversary. The advent of COVID-19, however, changed the plans considerably with their annual get-together and celebration happening virtually.
The event was a contrast to the huge annual dinner in 2019, when 1,200 people gathered at the DECC to celebrate the growth of Duluth on many fronts and to hear about the optimistic plans for the future.
At noon on Nov. 5, the Duluth Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 150th anniversary with 500 virtual “attendees” at a “luncheon.” Members had the option of ordering a box lunch for pickup, prepared by Blackwoods Restaurant, to enjoy while they watched the virtual ceremony.
As part of the ceremony, David Ross, Chamber president for the past 23 years, gave welcoming remarks. Addressing Chamber members he said, “We gather together today as leaders, as survivors of the pandemic, as partners in the struggle, as warriors who are leading our community’s shared recovery . . . We fight on together.”
Past-Chair Matthew Baumgartner, from Grandma’s Restaurant Co., said, “We had big plans. We cannot give up and we cannot give in.”
Mayor Emily Larson also gave a speech in which she congratulated the Chamber on its anniversary, and said, “We will always have each other. We will always have this beautiful lake."
The ceremony also included the introduction of 2020 Chamber Award Winners.
Jonathan Thompson, a business banker at North Shore Bank, was named Ambassador of the Year. The volunteer of the year was Tonya Loken, the community relations manager at Essentia. Named Fuse Duluth’s Young Professional of the Year was Tom DesMarais, a civil engineer with Northland Consulting Engineers, L.L.P.
They also welcomed five new board members to the Chamber’s Board of Directors: Jeff Anderson, Boat Club Restaurant and Bar, Vanilla Bean - Duluth, and Vanilla Bean - Two Harbors; Jon Birkeland, Bell Bank; Sara Cole, Duluth Area Family YMCA; Jill Keppers, Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority, and Dr. Barbara McDonald, The College of St. Scholastica.
The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is comprised of a 22-person group of local business leaders. Board members serve three-year terms and represent a diversified group of professions from various business sectors. The six-member Chamber staff includes Martha Bremer, director of Fuse and Leadership Duluth; Aubrey Hagen, membership coordinator; Chris Johnson, director of marketing and communications; Bailey Olson, office manager, Kathleen Privette, director of events; and David Ross, president and CEO.
In addition to their new board members, the Chamber also transitioned a new slate of officers into the Chamber’s Executive Committee. They are: Board Chair Karen Stromme, UMD Athletics; Chair-Elect: Daniel Fanning, Lake Superior College; Past-chair: Matthew Baumgartner; Treasurer: Steve Glonchak, Members Cooperative Credit Union; Vice Chair, Fuse and Leadership Duluth: Chiamaka Enemuoh, Lifestone Health Care, Inc.; Vice Chair, Policy: Aaron Kelly, LHB, Inc; Vice Chair, Events: Rick Lubbers, Duluth News Tribune; Vice Chair, At Large: Dan Markham, Kraus-Anderson Construction Co.; and Vice Chair, At Large: Debbie Welle-Powell, Essentia Health.
Baumgartner introduced Stromme by saying in part, “She has led organizations through victory and defeat, through adversity and triumph. She is steady, consistent, intelligent, and kind. She is an incredible leader.”
“Accomplishments are something to build on, not something to rest on . . . We believe it is a transformative year for the community. We will look forward to a brighter tomorrow. The Chamber is here for the long haul,” Stromme said in her speech.
She used her sports background to say, "As a former coach, I know teams are at the top of their game when they know their teammates will work together to support one another."
Storied past
The Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has a rich history since the group was founded on August 5, 1870. Henry A. Gould was the Chamber’s first president. On their agenda that year was the establishment of proper hitching posts and repairs to the sidewalk on Lake Avenue.
Their oldest members include the Duluth News Tribune (1870s), Stewart Taylor Printing (1872), Fitger’s Brewery (1880s) and Christie Printing (now Pro Print) (late 1800s).
In 1924, the Chamber initiated weekly publication of The Duluthian, with a subscription rate of $1 per year
Women were invited to the Chamber’s annual dinner for the first time in 1971. In 1973, Julia Marshall became the first woman appointed to the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
The Chamber is currently the third largest in the State of Minnesota. According to their website, “The Chamber serves as the premier advocate for commerce and industry by facilitating interaction among the fields of business, government, education, labor and the greater community. We actively create innovative opportunities for business to advance within local and global economies.”
Their mission is to “serve their members by providing business advocacy, collaborative leadership and member-driven initiatives.”
David Ross noted, “I am proud that our Chamber members have not had an increase of dues in nine years.”
There currently are 1,000 members. Membership in the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce offers numerous benefits including networking, advocacy, marketing and education.
Fuse Duluth is a valuable resource for young professionals looking to connect to local professionals, for employers seeking to recruit talent and for businesses wishing to attract a young audience. There are no membership dues for Fuse Duluth.
Leadership Duluth offers “educational and hands-on opportunities to help emerging leaders in the community to foster change within their workplaces and in the community at large.
The Chamber’s Ambassadors are one of their most visible volunteer groups. The website notes, “Ambassadors support the activities of area businesses and civic organizations by attending their grand openings, anniversary celebrations, groundbreakings and other commemorative events. In this way, the Ambassadors seek to promote our city and serve area businesses.”
The Chamber’s Action Plan for 2021 includes key initiatives in childcare, housing, public services, equality of opportunity, workforce development, community growth, industry, diverse economy, economic development, legislative advocacy, micro businesses and competitive advantage.
COVID-19 recovery is also a key initiative in their action plan. Since the beginning of the crisis, the Chamber has been a resource for their members on how to navigate their businesses through closures, re-openings, safety protocols and updates on the Minnesota Stay Safe Plan
Through the crisis, they have worked to help their members have the information that they need in dealing with small business relief grants, the Paycheck Protection Program, the small business administration disaster loans, child care grants, unemployment benefits information and the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The Chamber has also been instrumental in keeping members aware of local assistance through organizations such as the Women’s Business Alliance North, the Women’s Business Center, the Northeast Minnesota Small Business Development Center and the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center. They also refer their members to Lutheran Social Services for financial counseling.
For navigating health insurance they refer people to MNsure, the Lake Superior Community Health Center, Community Action Duluth and Generation Health Care Initiatives.
Other tips include equipping offices with strategies from the CDC and OSHA guidelines, supporting staffs and ensuring their abilities to continue business operations.
Links and more information for area businesses are available at the Chamber website at duluthchamber.com