COVID claims Waters of Superior store

The Waters of Superior store in Duluth’s Canal Park will close its doors for good on Oct. 25 due to the impacts of COVID-19, co-owners Jeff Frey and Craig Blacklock announced Thursday.
While the store has been profitable, COVID-19 has led to declining sales, they said. Projections showed it would have been impossible to make it through the winter and spring, noting the lack of Duluth’s traditional convention business has significantly contributed to the revenue decline. That factor is related to state-imposed regulations that limit indoor gatherings to 250 or fewer people.
Waters of Superior started in Grand Marais during 1999 as a catalog company and store, with the concept of celebrating our area's Scandinavian heritage and the natural beauty of Lake Superior, the owners said in a news release. The Canal Park store opened the following year and has been a shopping destination among locals and visitors, they said.
“Our gallery and jewelry cases are filled with works by artists who desperately need support during these times. We want to emphasize that we will dramatically reduce prices during our closing sale, but all artists will receive their full payment for the original prices of their works. Waters has been a significant outlet for many of these artists, who right now have very few ways to sell their artwork and jewelry. We invite the local community, which has been so supportive of us over the years, to come down to the store, take advantage of these tremendous savings, and help to provide some income for these artists. Waters of Superior will be offering closing sale prices beginning Sept. 11th and running through Oct. 25th, “ they said.