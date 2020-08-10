IKONICS Corp. (Nasdaq: IKNX) announced second quarter 2020 revenue of $2,572,000 compared with $4,596,000 in 2019, a decline of 44%. The Duluth-based imaging technology company posted a second quarter 2020 loss of $1,042,000, or 53 cents per diluted share, compared with a loss of $116,000, 6 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, IKONICS reported a net loss of 82 cents per diluted share compared with a net loss of 29 per diluted share for the same period in 2019.
“IKONICS did show a significant second quarter loss directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of our customers’ operations were also negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic during the quarter, so the results were not a surprise,” said Glenn Sandgren, IKONICS CEO. “Fortunately, we took strong and decisive actions early on to improve the Company’s longer-term liquidity including the furloughing of approximately 40% of our workforce, reductions in board and officer compensation, suspension of the company’s contribution to its 401(k) retirement plan and the elimination of all non-essential expenditures. We expect to see the full impact of these costs reduction efforts in the third quarter of this year.”
The business climate continues to improve, but it is far from 2019 levels, he added.
“Because of this, we have extended our partial workforce furlough enacted in June until August 31. At that point, we should have a much clearer understanding of the 2020 second half sales trends.”
- The majority of IKONICS customers were closed most of the second quarter and have reopened. The company experienced month over month sales increases since April.
- Efforts to improve cash flow have been successful, and the company is on a sustainable path, barring additional COVID-19 related shutdowns or reductions., Sandgren said.
- IKONART continues its positive sales growth trajectory fueled by our new textile and adjunct craft products.
“It is impossible to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, but we are encouraged by the current sales trends,” Sandgren continued. “We expect that the negative impacts of the continued cancellation of major events and the likely long-term downturn of the aerospace industry will affect our future revenue. However, the cost cutting actions implemented combined with strategic opportunities anticipated to emerge from disrupted supply chains provide a foundation to protect shareholder value.”