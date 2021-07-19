The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ordered the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to further explain its decision to grant an air quality permit for the proposed PolyMet nonferrous mine.
Project opponents argued the MPCA failed to consider information submitted by the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy (MCEA) contending PolyMet intends to quadruple the size and speed of its mining operation. That argument, the court said in its ruling, is supported by a document PolyMet submitted to Canadian regulators that suggests production levels might exceed the level stated in the Minnesota air quality permit application.
"While disappointed in the court's decision, we stand firmly in our belief that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency appropriately accounted for the potential effects of the NorthMet Project and will expeditiously provide the supporting explanation requested by the court," the company said in a news release. "The facts and science that prove the project can meet air quality standards are not in doubt. Copper, nickel, palladium and cobalt are high demand metals for infrastructure projects and the production of electric vehicles and renewable and clean energy technologies including solar panels, wind turbines and batteries. These mineral resources need to be mined to support future clean energy and electric mobility technologies consistent with the priorities of the Biden Administration and as outlined in a June 2021 White House report on vulnerabilities within essential supply chains. Critical minerals such as those PolyMet will produce and large capacity batteries were two of the vulnerabilities identified in the 250-page report," PolyMet continued.
Monday’s decision suggests that PolyMet has submitted a proposal that cannot succeed, said Kathryn Hoffman, chief executive officer of the MCEA.
“It comes on the heels of a Minnesota Supreme Court decision that rejected the permit to mine and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stepping in to put the brakes on the proposal over downstream water pollution. It’s time to move on from PolyMet and find better alternatives for northeastern Minnesota.”
The court decision does not reverse the MPCA but requires the agency to explain the reasons for its approval despite the existence of other relevant information.