Costco officially opens in Duluth

After months of anticipation and a highly visible effort to recruit members, Costco opened today in Duluth.
On social media, Mayor Emily Larson credited the $42 million dollar investment in the Duluth economy for inspiring Costco to do "what they’ve never done before: Committed to a Community Benefits program to grow local construction jobs as part of the infrastructure, excavation and utility work."
Located at 4611 W. Arrowhead Rd., the wholesale warehouse is now open Mon-Fri., 10:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Sat. 9:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.