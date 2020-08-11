Costco has closed on its agreement to buy land for a Duluth store.
Representatives of Costco Wholesale Corp. signed the deal to purchase 53.78 acres on July 31. The property is located at the intersection of Haines and Arrowhead Roads and was purchased for $2.35 million.
The closing came just days after Costco received tax breaks valued at $1.3 million from the city of Duluth and $650,000 from St. Louis County. Those incentives emerged after the project suffered a major setback In March, when Costco cited several problems with the proposal. According to the retailer, they included:
• High bids due to existing sub-contractor demand.
• A city ordinance that favors unions over free commerce and a hyper-inflated budget.
• Inability to get Army Corp and DNR permits for the project.
• Struggles with the city in getting the financial approvals and permits.
In response, city officials issued a prepared statement that said: “We’re hopeful Costco chooses to revisit their decision and we’re ready to continue to work in support of them if they do.” During a subsequent news conference, Mayor Emily Larson said discussions had resumed.
Costco purchased the land from New Life Lutheran Church of Duluth.