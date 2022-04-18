Beginning on May 3, the US Army Corps of Engineers will host three days of hybrid in-person and virtual public hearings to discuss potential downstream impacts – specifically on the Fond du Lac Reservation, more than 110 river miles downstream - from the proposed NorthMet Project.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has already awarded the plan a 401 Water Quality Certification after concluding it will have no downstream impacts. This certification helped inform the Corps of Engineers’ decision to award a 404 Wetlands Permit for the copper-nickel, precious metals project, PolyMet said.
"Our supporters at Better in Our Backyard, Mining Minnesota and Jobs for Minnesotans are organizing an effort to encourage participation during the virtual hearings," PolyMet said in a news release.
On the last day of the hearing, Thursday, May 5, from 4-9 p.m., the Corps is seeking public input via a call-in line.
Find more information on the hearing and how you can participate, click here.