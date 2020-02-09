Corps of Engineers releases plans for Soo Locks

As the Soo Locks are in hiatus for repairs and maintenance, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers updated its info graphic on plans for creating a new lock as large as the Poe Lock. That largest of the two working locks handles 85% of the commodity tonnage of commercial maritime traffic between Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes. The Corps' recent release also noted that the first phase of construction on the new lock has been awarded to Trade West Construction Inc. of Mesquite, Nev. The mega-project will be