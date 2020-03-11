Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Rain and snow this morning changing to all rain in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NE at less than 5 mph, becoming WNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.