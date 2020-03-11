U.S. will suspend travel from Europe:
President Trump said he would be suspending all travel from Europe for the next 30 days starting Friday. The restrictions will not apply to Britain. NEW YORK TIMES
U of M suspends campus classes, moving instruction online:
University of Minnesota leaders said Wednesday the system is suspending in-person instruction across the five campuses and moving to online instruction as a precaution against COVID-19. MPR
UW makes changes due to COVID-19 concerns:
UW-Superior is extending spring break by one week from Monday to Sunday, March 29. Beginning Monday, March 30, classes will resume via an "alternate delivery mode." WPR
NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus:
The National Basketball Association said on Wednesday that it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. REUTERS