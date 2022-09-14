The City of Duluth provided a schedule updates and information on the 21st Avenue East and Glenwood Roundabout construction projects on Wednesday. In its statement, the City recognized that there is significant public interest in these projects due to the traffic impacts caused by the closures, particularly with school starting.
The 21st Avenue East closure began on June 20 between London Road and East 2nd Street. The closure was recently extended to East 4th Street and will eventually extend to Woodland Avenue. East 4th Street will remain open at all times. The project is expected to be complete in the second half of October, and 21st Avenue East will reopen at that time. The project schedule has been delayed due to unforeseen utility repairs that were required as well as material delays for storm sewer items and traffic signal components.
The Glenwood Street closure began on July 5 at the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. The Glenwood Roundabout project is a joint project between Saint Louis County and the City of Duluth and is taking place concurrently with County projects on Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. All three County-led projects are expected to be complete on Oct. 15, 2022 and the streets will reopen to traffic at that time. This project is proceeding mostly on schedule due to the contractor’s efforts, according to the statement, despite also encountering material delays for storm sewer items.