Confident about downtown, HuckleBeary buys structure

A Downtown Duluth retailer who whose business was stifled by the Superior Street reconstruction, COVID-19 and the loss of her leased space has decided to buy a building and stage a comeback.
Emily Ekstrom has purchased the property at 216 to 218 E. Superior St. to house the HuckleBeary gift shop, which features locally made products.
“I appreciate the beauty of this building and the historic value of this building,” she said at a Thursday news conference. “Without the support of our local customers, this would not be happening.”
She opened the business in 2016, finding success as a temporary “pop-up” holiday store. Then Ekstrom was hit by a series of setbacks, including construction work that temporarily closed Superior Street, the pandemic and a prior landlord’s decision to demolish the building she leased at 106 E. Superior St. But receiving encouragement from other business owners, Ekstrom decided to re-open her store and made a deal to buy her own structure. How did she survive the ordeal, which forced many other small firms to close?
“We stayed flexible, creative and adapted to the situation,” she said.
Ekstrom purchased her new commercial home from Penny Perry, whose family has operated a frame shop at the site since 1975.
“It’s a wonderful location in the heart of the HART district,” said Perry, who intends to focus more closely on restoration work and stained glass, working from home.
Ekstrom will remodel the property before HuckleBeary re-opens sometime this fall.