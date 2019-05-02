Compudyne recently acquired the assets of Data Network Group (DNG), located in Boulder, Colo.
In business for over two decades, DNG is a successful managed services company serving small to medium-sized businesses with overall IT support, including technical helpdesk assistance, computer support and consulting, Compudyne said in a news release.
“DNG and Compudyne share many important values and have a similar business approach; it’s a great fit,” said John Marinac, Compudyne president and chief technical officer. “This purchase not only expands Compudyne geographically, but also allows us to provide the best service possible to our customer base.”
This agreement will expand the Compudyne team to more than a hundred full-time employees in six office locations across the country. Compudyne said it will will leverage the strengths and capacities of both teams to better serve mid-market and enterprise class customers.
“We are excited to become part of Compudyne,” said Mike Perkins, president and founder of DNG. “We will be able to leverage Compudyne’s extensive resources to continue providing our clients world-class service to further propel them forward in the fast-changing world of technology, while advancing our team’s development of value-added expertise.”