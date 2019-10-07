Two Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation funded programs – one that prepares young leaders for service on community non-profit boards and another that uses creative writing to empower prison inmates for life beyond incarceration – earned special recognition Monday at the annual Touchstone Awards in the DECC’s Harborside Ballroom.
Getting a special Generosity Award was long-time businessman and civic leader Arend “Sandy” Sandbulte, former chairman, president CEO of Minnesota Power. Besides decades of memberships on service board and heading fund-raising efforts for local and other non-profits, Sandbulte also helped negotiate a way forward on the city of Duluth’s $280 million of unfunded retiree liability.
The Emerging Leaders Board Training initiated by Head of the Lake United Way earned the organization the Touchstone Civic Engagement Award. The program focused on younger people interested in serving on non-profit boards. As older business and civic leaders have retired from those boards, there has been a noticeable lack of young professionals willing to fill in those roles. The Foundation called the program “an exciting opportunity for young professionals to leverage their leadership skills through volunteerism, gain an understanding for what it takes to becomes successful board members, and ensure a stronger, more vibrant non-profit sector for many years to come.” The program recently started its second round of training.
The Touchstone Inclusiveness Award this year went to the Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop’s Transformative Arts Education Program at Moose Lake prison. The program uses creative writing and writing workshops that not only fosters community within the prison, but also has given outlet for increased emotional well-being, self-discipline and self-respect among inmates. The program, based out of Minneapolis and now found in all adult state correctional facilities, started the Moose Lake program in 2018.
All three Touchstone Award winners received an additional grant of $2,500 to help finance charitable work. Besides the three winners, four more finalists also received an additional grant of $500 to further their efforts. Those groups were the 23rd Veteran, helping veterans reintegrate into civilian life; the Bong P-38 Fund and its education outreach program connected school students to veteran conflicts; Boreal Community Media for creating a Boreal Community Preparedness Portal; and the Minnesota council of Nonprofits for strengthening the northeastern Minnesota non-profit workforce.
Winners and finalists in the civic engagement and inclusiveness categories were chosen from among nearly 200 grants provided to nonprofit organizations from the Community Foundation in 2017. Sandbulte was chosen as the generosity honoree from dozens of nominees submitted by community members.
In closing remarks, Community Foundation President and CEO Holly Sampson said, ““When we look at our region and our country, it can seem extremely demanding, from a funder’s perspective. Needs are growing dramatically. Problems are becoming more complicated. The complexities require us to find new solutions, new levels of engagement and new opportunities to come together. When we do come together, though, it is amazing to see the power of community to transform lives. All of the projects we recognized today are examples of that.”