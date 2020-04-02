The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is deeply concerned about the impacts of COVID-19 on the Northland and is collaborating with partners to deploy resources to non-profit organizations at the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak through the following four funding opportunities:
Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is partnering with Head of the Lakes United Way, Lloyd K. Johnson Foundation, Northland Foundation, and Ordean Foundation, all serving people and organizations throughout Northeast Minnesota, to coordinate this fund. The priorities of this fund include:
- Addressing the needs of staff of nonprofit organizations impacted by reduced or lost employment or benefits, as well as program providers (e.g., contractors, volunteers, etc.)
- Supporting adaptions necessary to continue functioning (e.g., protective equipment for staff and volunteers, technology, supplies)
- Developing community wellbeing for coping and healing, including youth development, mental health, healthy relationships, etc.
- Providing one-time operating support to organizations experiencing increased demand for services, diminishing volunteer support, and those serving vulnerable populations, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color, people with physical and mental disabilities, people experiencing homelessness, people with low incomes, people with limited English proficiency, etc.
Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is partnering with Head of the Lakes United Way to coordinate this fund. The priorities of this fund include:
- Addressing the needs of staff of nonprofit organizations impacted by reduced or lost employment or benefits, as well as program providers (e.g., contractors, volunteers, etc.)
- Supporting adaptions necessary to continue functioning (e.g., protective equipment for staff and volunteers, technology, supplies)
- Developing community wellbeing for coping and healing, including youth development, mental health, healthy relationships, etc.
- Providing one-time operating support to organizations experiencing increased demand for services, diminishing volunteer support, and those serving vulnerable populations, including Black, Indigenous, People of Color, people with physical and mental disabilities, people experiencing homelessness, people with low incomes, people with limited English proficiency, etc.
Community Opportunity Fund - one time mission support
Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is utilizing its unrestricted funding, provided by donors who have trusted the foundation with utilizing their donations to meet the timely needs of the community, to address the needs of organizations facing challenges related to COVID-19 and resulting economic impacts. Core mission grants through the Community Opportunity Fund may be used for core operating expenditures, with a few exceptions as outlined in the attached guidelines.
Knight Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund
This fund is intended to support the immediate needs of organizations located in Duluth. Grants will be based on the following priorities:
- Arts organizations,
- Local news reporting,
- Community engagement
Application Process
Proposals for these funds begin with a very brief "letter of intent" through the
online application portal. Letters of intent submitted under the "COVID-19" grant program in the portal will be reviewed within 24 hours of submittal. Proposals submitted by noon on Thursday will be included in the next review of proposals.
The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation would also like to reassure existing grantees that we are open to providing extensions and amendments to projects needing to adapt. We appreciate your communication on these needs.
If you have questions, please contact the Community Philanthropy Department at grantsinfo@dsacommunityfoundation.com.
As we're all concerned about coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness, we want you to know we are-and will be here-for you. We sincerely appreciate the extraordinary work of all nonprofit organizations during these challenging and evolving times.