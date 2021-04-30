At today's Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board meeting, over $3.9 million in grants and loans were approved to advance projects in northeastern Minnesota. Total combined project investment is over $33 million. The projects are expected to increase the regional tax base, create permanent and construction jobs and provide essential services. The business loans are scheduled to create 13 new jobs and retain 103 existing jobs. The community and development infrastructure projects are anticipated to create 191 construction and 141 permanent jobs.
Bank Participation Loans: $631,000
Agency Investment $631,000 | Total Investment $1,562,000 | Leverage: 1.5 : 1
- Cast Corporation, Hibbing: $131,000 to purchase machining equipment.
- Airmark Inc. dba Nelson Wood Shims, Cohasset: $500,000 to purchase sawmill equipment.
Community Infrastructure Grants: $865,650
Agency Investment $865,650 | Total Investment $8,943,671 | Leverage: 9.3 : 1
- City of Aitkin: $225,000 to upgrade water, sewer and storm sewer on several streets.
- City of Aurora: $130,000 to upgrade the emergency waste treatment facility.
- Finland Fire & Rescue: $40,650 to construct a new water storage tank for fire protection services, a new storage facility to meet OSHA requirements, and ADA compliant bathrooms.
- City of Gilbert: $120,000 to make emergency improvements to its water treatment plant and protect the city’s water supply and meet OSHA requirements.
- City of Tower: $100,000 to repair and rehabilitate the exterior masonry of the Tower Historic Fire Hall and return it to public use.
- City of Virginia: $250,000 to reconstruct streets and replace the infrastructure of storm sewer, sidewalks and water and sewer service lines.
Development Infrastructure Grants: $1,486,119
Agency Investment $1,486,119 | Total Investment $20,597,806 | Leverage: 11.5 : 1
- City of Crosby: $350,000 to extend water, sewer, storm sewer and lift station utilities for development of a new 64,000-square-foot grocery and liquor store with a full pharmacy.
- City of Ely: $277,270 to construct infrastructure for re-development of the former ShopKo building that will house a new 32,420 square-foot grocery and liquor store with a full pharmacy.
- City of Ely: $110,625 to construct infrastructure for development of a 2,050 square-foot addition to the former ShopKo building. The addition will house a meat processing operation.
- City of Ely: $73,449 to replace the watermain for adequate capacity to support an expansion and new sprinkler system at Ely Boathouse Brewpub.
- City of Eveleth: $66,000 to upgrade East Range Developmental Achievement Center (ERDAC) and make it ADA compliant. ERDAC provides job training and work opportunities to over 90 local employees with disabilities.
- City of Gilbert: $33,775 to extend infrastructure to West 40 RV Campground for its expansion that will include seven new RV campsites, a new group tent site, an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, a new shower and restroom facility and a campground retail store.
- City of Hibbing: $300,000 to construct infrastructure for development of a new 5,500-square-foot Eye Clinic North.
- City of Two Harbors: $275,000 to construct infrastructure and a service road for development of a new 4,500-square-foot Lake Superior Dental Associates (LSDA) clinic.
Regional Trails Grants: $959,300
Agency Investment $959,300 | Total Investment $1,918,600 | Leverage: 1 : 1
- City of Ely: $300,000 to complete the connection between Vermilion Lake State Park and the main Prospectors ATV Trail between Tower and Babbitt and to install a bridge.
- City of Tower: $5,000 to assist with development of a comprehensive trails plan that improves connectivity and explores future trail development within Tower and Breitung Township.
- Iron Range Tourism Bureau: $50,000 to fund the Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force Sustainable Trails Grant Program that provides funding to upgrade existing trails.
- Lake County: $450,000 to add 11 miles of trail to the Split Rock Wilds Mountain Bike Park. Project includes a trail from Split Rock to Cove Point, a bridge across Shipwreck Creek and a jump trail.
- St. Louis County: $154,300 to make improvements to five key segments of the Voyageur Country ATV trail. Project includes culverts, signage, entrance gates, overlook structures and wetland crossings.
Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation funds its loans and grants through taxes paid by Minnesota’s mining industry. Other funding partners for the projects include private businesses, cities and their economic development authorities, Finland Fire and Rescue, Tower Soudan Historical Society, Highway 1 Corridor Fund, East Range Development Achievement Center (ERDAC), Community Development Block Grant Program, Minnesota Historical Society, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency, Greater Minnesota Parks and Trails Commission, ATV Dedicated Account, Minnesota State Bonding Funds and Trail Builders Association.