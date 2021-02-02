Commissioning of Naval ship in Duluth on hold

The USS Minneapolis Saint Paul (LCS -21) was scheduled to commission in the Port of Duluth in May 2021.
Today, the Navy confirmed that the commissioning of the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) remains on hold until the ship is available for delivery to the Navy. A recent Freedom class design defect associated with bearings in the combining gear's high-speed clutch has industry and the Navy team pursuing a design fix for ships under construction as well as several of the ships that entered the Fleet. Once a delivery plan is established, the Navy will work with the cities of Duluth, Minneapolis, and Saint Paul to identify a commissioning date that works for all stakeholders.
“While we are disappointed the first-ever commissioning of a Navy vessel in Minnesota will be delayed, we remain optimistic this historic event will take place in Duluth. We will continue our fundraising and planning for a memorable public event that will honor the ship that bears the name of two great Minnesota cities,” said Brian Skon, Chairman of the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul Commissioning Committee.