Cobblestone breaks ground in Superior

Ground was broken Wednesday in Superior for the new Cobblestone Hotel and Wissota Chophouse, which will be constructed on the site formerly occupied by Ekstrom’s and the Palace Theater.
The $8 million development on North Tower Avenue is being built by Cobblestone, which has a division that will operate the hotel and restaurant. Cobblestone has an in-house general contracting firm that will hire local construction companies for the build, said Jeremy Griesback, president of development.
“It will be a wonderful addition to both our business and tourism community,” said Taylor Pedersen, president and CEO of the Superior and Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce.
“This will be a major anchor in downtown,” added Mayor Jim Paine.
Launching a major project during a pandemic is challenging, explained Cobblestone CEO Brian Wogenese.
“We’ve lost a lot of deals with banks over this COVID situation,” he said at a morning news conference. But in Superior, they were able able to overcome the obstacles, Wogenese explained, thanking Superior Choice Credit Union, which provided financing.
Based in Neenah, the company’s specialty is developing lodging properties in smaller markets. On Tuesday, for instance, Cobblestone announced it will develop a hotel in International Falls. And Brian Forcier of Titanium Properties in Duluth is the franchisee of a Cobblestone property in Hutchinson, Wis.
The company had 63 locations in 2015. Currently, it has 155.
“This is going to be a project that keeps the city and the area rolling,” said Dave Strum of Superior Choice Credit Union.