Clyde Brewing has been announced as the next development phase at Clyde Iron Works Restaurant and Bar in Duluth's Lincoln Park.
It's a plan that's been in the works since 2020 and the new brews are now ready to serve. The entire Clyde team, led by President Toni Giuliani and head brewer Dale Kleinschmidt, are ready for the debut.
The new brewery will be followed by development of the Clyde Hotel. It is one of two hotels planned, with the first one scheduled to break ground in the spring of this year.