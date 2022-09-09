Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc,. and United Steelworkers (USW) reached agreement on a tentative labor contract covering about 2,000 USW members on Minnesota's Iron Range and in Upper Michigan that both sides say benefits workers and the Cleveland-based iron and steelmaker.
“It went well,” John Arbogast, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative in Eveleth, Minn., said. “If you look at the wages, the pensions, the health care, the vacation, everything came out pretty good.”
The tentative agreement would cover USW members at Cleveland-Cliffs' Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and Hibbing, Minn., United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes, and the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.
Cleveland-Cliffs and the USW negotiated for three weeks in Pittsburgh to reach the deal.
Cliffs on Aug. 27 reached tentative agreement on a deal that would cover USW miners at its Minorca Mine near Virginia, Minn., and the company's steelmaking facilities across the nation.
“Reaching a second labor agreement in less than two weeks reaffirms our great alliance with the USW,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “It also confirms one more time that we know very well our responsibilities as the supplier of choice to clients in critical sectors such as military and automotive. We have now demonstrated twice why Cleveland-Cliffs gets things done and how we act; we negotiate respectfully, fairly and privately. A strong workforce is critical to our present and future competitiveness, and we look forward to continuing our shared success with our USW partners.”
USW District Director Emil Ramirez said the tentative agreement improves a variety of areas for USW members.
“Mining and processing iron ore is the first step in making steel, and these essential workers have earned and deserve a fair contract,” Ramirez said in a news release. “The proposed agreement provides important economic and contract language improvements that will improve working conditions along with the standard of living for USW members and their families.”
Ramirez said the agreement boosts wages, bolsters existing health care insurance provisions for workers and retirees without increasing costs and includes a commitment for Cliffs to reinvest in is USW represented facilities over the four-year contract term.
“Steelworkers will be safer at work and their jobs and benefits more secure under the tentative agreement,” Ramirez said. “Cliffs has committed to a plan to invest in its USW facilities that will enable future generations of USW members to support their families and sustain their communities.”
Overall, Arbogast said negotiations went smoothly.
“It was nice we were able to bargain with a company and a CEO that respects the USW and really relishes the relationship with us. He treats us like partners and realizes how integral we are to the company.”
The tentative agreements are subject to ratification by USW members.