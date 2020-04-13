Cleveland-Cliffs announced Monday that based on current market conditions, the company will be temporarily idling production at Northshore Mining in Silver Bay by mid April with a reopening planned for August. Tilden Mine near Marquette, Mich., will close by the end of April with a restart planned in July.
Cleveland-Cliffs will work down current inventory levels from those operations and continue to ship iron ore to fulfill its commercial agreements with steel customers, the corporation said in a news release.
“We have evaluated market conditions and the extraordinary disruptions in manufacturing and steel production in North America due to the impact of the COVID-19 market shock. As our steel customers rationalize their operations’ capacities, we made the decision to adjust our iron ore production during the first half of the year and not continue to build additional iron ore inventory until market conditions improve. Once the North American steel market improves, Cleveland-Cliffs will be able to quickly restart and ramp up production,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves.
Domestic steel mill utilization continues to fall
The domestic steel mill capability utilization rate fell to 56.1 percent for the week ending April 11.
Steel production at domestic steel mills was 1,256,000 net tons for the week, down 18.1 percent compared with 1,534,000 net tons the week ending April 4, according to the American Iron and Steel Institute. The capability utilization rate for the week ending April 4 was 68.5 percent.
Steel production was down 33.6 percent the week ending April 11 compared with the same week a year ago. The steel mill capability utilization rate is a key measure of the level at which domestic steel mills are operating.