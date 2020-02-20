Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $63 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. This included $7 million, or $0.02 per share, in costs related to the acquisition of AK Steel. That compares to net income of $610 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, recorded in the prior-year quarter which included a $461 million, or $1.50 per share, release of a tax valuation allowance in the United States.
Consolidated revenues were $534 million compared with prior-year fourth-quarter revenues of $696 million. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $111 million, compared to $188 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
For the full-year. Cliffs recorded net income of $293 million versus $1.1 billion recorded in the prior year, which was positively impacted by a $461 million release of a tax valuation allowance in the United States and a one-time gain of $228 million related to historical changes in foreign currency translation.
Full-year 2019 consolidated revenues were $2.0 billion, compared to the prior year's revenues of $2.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $525 million, compared to $766 million in 2018.
Mining and pelletizing pellet sales volume in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 5.8 million long tons, a 10 percent decrease when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was a result of reduced customer demand, partially offset by intercompany sales to the Cliffs HBI plant in Toledo.
Realized revenues were $91 per long ton in the fourth quarter. Results were negatively impacted by an unfavorable true-up of previously sold volumes due to lower pellet premiums and HRC prices, as well as unfavorable customer mix, Cliffs said..
“We finished 2019 on an exciting note with the announcement of the acquisition of AK Steel by Cleveland-Cliffs. With this transformational acquisition, we will become a leading supplier of the most sophisticated carbon and stainless steel products to high-end clients, including engineered parts to the automotive industry as a Tier 1 supplier to several different models of cars, SUVs and trucks,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and CEO..”On top of that, we will be totally self-sufficient in pellets and rely only on ourselves to get our iron ore feedstock, while preserving our ability to supply customized pellets to other steel mills, as we have been doing so successfully for a long time. The performance of the new Cleveland-Cliffs will be less subject to the volatility of commodity indices and more reliant on fixed-price contracts, which will provide us with much more predictable free cash flow generation.”
He also said Cliffs made incredible progress in advancing the Toledo HBI project to an ahead-of-schedule completion.
“We remain on track to start producing and selling this highly sought-after product to the marketplace in the first half of this year. With both the upcoming completion of the acquisition of AK Steel and the Toledo HBI plant coming online, 2020 will be a transformational year for us, and we can't wait to deliver on all of the potential Cleveland-Cliffs has in store.”
Looking at 2020,, the company anticipates:
Iron ore prices of $90 per metric ton,
Steel prices of $650 per short ton,
Pellet premiums of $50 per metric ton;
Cliffs expects to generate approximately $300-325 million of net income and $550-575 million of adjusted EBITDA for the full-year 2020 on a standalone basis.