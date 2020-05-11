Cleveland-Cliffs reported revenues of $359 million, compared to the prior year's first-quarter consolidated revenues of $157 million. Cost of goods sold was $356 million compared to $126 million reported in the first quarter of 2019.
The corporation significantly increased its footprint between the two years when Cliffs worked to acquire AK Steel Holding Corp. The quarterly report this year includes the operating results of AK Steel for the period from March 13 through March 31, 2020.
The company recorded a net loss of $49 million, or 18 cents per diluted share, which included $66 million, or 22 cents per diluted share, of acquisition costs, severance and inventory step-up amortization. This compares to a net loss of $22 million, or 8 cents per diluted share, recorded in the prior-year quarter. For the first quarter of 2020, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $23 million. Of that amount, $81.8 million originated from mining and pelletizing with losses of $11.1 million from steel and manufacturing and $48 million from corporate and eliminations.
“Despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting lives and economic activity, we were able to successfully integrate AK Steel into the Cleveland-Cliffs way of doing business. Over the past two months, we took action to preserve the long-term health of both our employees and our company,” Cliffs' Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in the report. “Our actions in the early days of the pandemic included, among other things: enacting strict social distancing on the job; continuous cleaning of all facilities; enhanced safety procedures at all operations; closing or idling facilities, and extending outages at several operations; cutting capital, operating, and overhead costs; instituting temporary executive and salaried pay decreases throughout the organization with disproportionately high contribution from the top of the organization; temporarily suspending the construction of the HBI plant; discontinuing the payment of dividends; and raising additional capital as insurance. As we start the path to return to normal levels of business in the second half of the year, we are confident that we have the ample liquidity and all other means to remain comfortable through whatever uncertainty that remains.”
Regarding business outlook, Goncalves said, “Although the pandemic effect led to automotive plant shutdowns over the past six weeks, the timing and pace of production restarts as well as consumer sales data have both exceeded our expectations. If the automotive manufacturers continue to restart production as they have indicated to us and already started to do, our operations will normalize throughout the balance of the second quarter, with a fairly strong second half of the year.”
He added that construction of Cliffs’ HBI plant will resume soon, as stay at home restrictions are eased.
“The pandemic and associated manufacturing stoppages have created a severe scarcity of scrap in the marketplace that further increases demand and magnifies the value of our HBI,” he said.