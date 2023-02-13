Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. on Monday reported full-year and fourth-quarter results for the period ended December 31.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company recorded a net loss of $204 million, corresponding to a loss of $0.41 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders. This included the following charges totaling $57 million, or $0.11 per diluted share:

  • charges of $49 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, related to state tax provision reconciliations; and

  • net charges of $8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for loss on disposals of assets, partially offset by gains on extinguishment of debt.

In the prior-year fourth quarter, the company recorded net income of $899 million, or $1.69 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company recorded cash flows from operations of $489 million and had capital expenditures of $227 million, equating to free cash flow of $262 million.

Full-Year Consolidated Results
Full-year 2022 consolidated revenues were $23.0 billion, compared to the prior year's consolidated revenues of $20.4 billion.

For the full year 2022, the company generated net income of $1.4 billion, or $2.55 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders. This compares to 2021 net income of $3.0 billion, or $5.36 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders. For the full year 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $3.2 billion, compared to $5.3 billion in 2021. The reduction was primarily driven by higher operating costs and lower sales volumes in 2022 compared to 2021, partially offset by higher fixed contract pricing.

In 2022, the company recorded cash flows from operations of $2.4 billion and had capital expenditures of $943 million, equating to free cash flow of $1.5 billion.