Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. S winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.