Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. on Monday reported full-year and fourth-quarter results for the period ended December 31.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company recorded a net loss of $204 million, corresponding to a loss of $0.41 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders. This included the following charges totaling $57 million, or $0.11 per diluted share:
charges of $49 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, related to state tax provision reconciliations; and
net charges of $8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for loss on disposals of assets, partially offset by gains on extinguishment of debt.
In the prior-year fourth quarter, the company recorded net income of $899 million, or $1.69 per diluted share attributable to Cliffs shareholders.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company recorded cash flows from operations of $489 million and had capital expenditures of $227 million, equating to free cash flow of $262 million.