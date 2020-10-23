Cleveland-Cliffs reported net income of $2 million during its third quarter on total revenues of $1.6 billion. That compares with net income of $91 million, or 33 cents per diluted share, recorded in the prior-year third quarter.
During the past year, the corporation has acquired AK Steel and is near closing on the purchase of ArcelorMittal USA, creating an integrated mining and manufacturing firm.
In the third quarter of 2020, Cliffs generated $246 million in cash from operations and spent $96 million on capital expenditures, generating $150 million in free cash flow. Its adjusted EBITDA was $126 million, which includes $50 million in idle costs and $29 million in corporate margin eliminations related to inter-company pellet sales.
“During the most challenging days of the pandemic, we went on the offensive,” Cliffs' Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said during a Friday conference call with stock analysts. The company actively prepared for an automobile industry rebound, he explained, which has materialized.
“During the almost three months when our main market, the automotive industry, went through unprecedented shutdowns across the entire sector, we prepared our inventories and our plants to be ready as soon as our clients were back in business. As a direct consequence of that, we generated $150 million in free cash flow during the quarter,” Goncalves said.
In Cliffs’s Minnesota and Michigan-based mining and pelletizing operations, prices have been good and legacy operations contributed to good third quarter, said the chief executive. When ArcelorMittal purchase is complete, Cliffs will have in-house demand for 90 percent of demand for pellets, eliminating uncertainty about future pellet prices, which fluctuate due to international market actions.
“Our results demonstrate how quickly and efficiently we were able to turn things around. The new way of doing business we have been implementing in our newly acquired steel assets is demonstrated by our strong cost performance across the entire company, allowing us to benefit from improved demand and higher sales prices. While the third quarter started slow with underlying demand in July not very different from June, business activity progressively improved through the quarter, achieving in September shipment rates normalized to prior-year levels. This momentum has continued into October and, as such, we look forward to even further improved financial results in the fourth quarter.”
Cliffs intends to close on the ArcelorMittal USA transaction by the end of this year.
“We continue to be thrilled about the future of Cleveland-Cliffs with this asset portfolio all under one roof and the significant optimization opportunities that come with it. The completion of this deal should also coincide with the start-up of our Toledo HBI plant, which is currently being commissioned. With all that, we will be ending this uniquely challenging year on a high note, and all set for a sensational and transformative year in 2021.”