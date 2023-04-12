Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on Tuesday provided its preliminary first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31. The company reported:
- Steel shipments of 4.1 million net tons
- Revenues of approximately $5.2 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $200 million
Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs’ chairman, president, and CEO said: “Confirming our previous guidance, Q1 EBITDA was significantly higher than Q4 EBITDA. The increase in profitability in Q1 was almost entirely driven by the unit cost reductions explained in detail on our last earnings call. As we start the second quarter and continue to execute on further cost reductions as planned, we are also enjoying the full benefits of the meaningful price increases Cleveland-Cliffs has implemented for this year, which cover contracts with automotive and non-auto clients, as well as transactional sales. With that, we expect Q2 EBITDA will be multiple times higher than Q1 EBITDA.”
Cliffs will announce its full first-quarter 2023 earnings results after the U.S. market close on April 24 and host its conference call on April 25 at 9 am. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.