Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.