Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) reported first-quarter consolidated revenues were $4.0 billion compared with the prior-year first-quarter revenues of $359 million. Net income was $41 million, or 7 cents per diluted share.
Several charges impacted the income. They totalled $160 million, or 28 cents per diluted share:
- Charges of $81 million, or 14 cents per diluted share, of inventory step-up amortization related to the revaluation of inventory following the acquisition of substantially all of the operations of ArcelorMittal USA.
- charges of $66 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, for debt extinguishment costs; and
- charges of $13 million, or 2 cents per diluted share, for severance and acquisition-related costs.
In the prior-year first quarter, Cliffs recorded a net loss of $52 million, or 18 cents per diluted share.
First-quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was $513 million compared with $23 million in the first-quarter of 2020.
Cleveland Cliffs has increased its full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $4.0 billion, up $500 million from its previous guidance of approximately $3.5 billion. The full-year revision is based on better-than-expected contractual renewals and the assumption that the US HRC index price averages $1,100 per net ton for the last nine months of the year. The company's second-quarter adjusted EBITDA expectation is $1.2 billion.
“Q1 was just the first full quarter for Cleveland-Cliffs as a fully transformed business, and we have already accomplished a lot,” said Cliffs' Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves. This being said, and with all the operational and commercial actions we have been implementing, the best will come through during the balance of 2021. As the year progresses, it will become abundantly clear that the pricing environment we are in - and will continue to benefit from going forward – is not a consequence of luck. Our expectation of $4 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the full-year is predicated on conservative pricing expectations relative to today’s pricing and the current forward curve. This will allow us to generate record levels of free cash flow and pay down a substantial amount of debt, allowing us to reach leverage of less than 1x by the end of the year."