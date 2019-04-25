Cleveland Cliffs reported consolidated first quarter revenue of $157 million compared with $180 million a year ago. Cost of goods sold was $126 million compared with $119 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.
The company recorded a loss of $22 million, or 8 cents per diluted share, compared to a loss of $84 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, recorded in Q1 of 2018. The first quarter is always the poorest for Cliffs because Great Lakes shipping is closed during much of the period while the company is actively producing pellets for spring shipment.
For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $21 million, compared to the prior year's first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $52 million. The company expects it to exceed $800 million during the full year of 2019.
During the first quarter, Cliffs repurchased 11.5 million common shares at a cost of $124 million. Since the initiation of the share repurchase program, the company has repurchased 17 million shares at a cost of $171 million, or $10.11 per share. As of March 31, Cliffs had 282.8 million shares outstanding. Cliffs may spend up to $131 million to repurchase shares this year.
“With the winter and the first quarter behind us, we enter the three strong quarters of a 2019 that is shaping up to be another multi-year high in adjusted EBITDA for Cleveland-Cliffs,” said Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Robust manufacturing activity in the United States, stimulated by a still under-appreciated tax reform and a massive shortage of iron ore and pellets in the international markets, creates a perfect combination to boost Cleveland-Cliffs’ ability to generate cash.
“We don’t see any short-term or even mid-term solution for the multi-year shortage of iron ore and pellets created by the serious problems in Brazil, and what we see now should be the new normal for the foreseeable future. Thanks to the design of the sales contracts we put in place, Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to benefit from this new normal. Additionally, our comfortable financial position should be further enhanced in 2020 and beyond, as we remain on track to complete the construction of our HBI plant in Toledo, Ohio and start selling HBI to EAF steelmakers in a little more than a year from now,” Goncalves added. "At this time, we expect to generate in excess of $800 million dollars in adjusted EBITDA in 2019. We plan to continue to put the cash generated to good use by paying down debt and returning cash to our shareholders, both through dividends and by taking advantage of our low equity valuation with the use of share buybacks."
Mining and pelletizing pellet sales volume in the first quarter of 2019 was 1.6 million long tons, relatively flat when compared to the prior year's first quarter.
First quarter revenue rate was lower than the full-year expected range due to an unfavorable customer mix driven by a higher proportion of rail shipments during the annual Soo Locks closure.
Cliffs expects to realize mining and pelletizing revenue rates in the range of $108 to $113 per long ton, a $6 per long ton increase versus the comparable range provided last quarter. Assuming spot prices as of April 23 including an iron ore price of $94 per metric ton, Cliffs expects to realize mining and pelletizing revenue rates in the range of $111 to $116 per long ton for the full-year 2019.
For 2019, Cliffs maintained its full-year sales and production volume expectation of 20 million long tons. Cliffs' full-year 2019 Mining and Pelletizing cash cost of goods sold rate2 expectation is maintained at $62 to $67 per long ton.
Cliffs total capital expenditures expectation of approximately $555 million (including capitalized interest) for the year 2019 is maintained.
Looking down the manufacturing chain at pellet buyers, Goncalves said domestic steelmakers will remain competitive as older facilities are replaced by new ones. But owners that don’t reinvest into their facilities, he noted, will face excessive costs, operate at a multi-year loss and may not survive.
He predicted there could be a shortfall of pellets to supply approximately two regional blast furnaces, noting the Cliffs Empire Mine could be restarted to fill the gap. That will only happen, however, if buyers commit to a long-term purchase contract having a minimum pellet price, Goncalves said. Cliffs wants to own 100 percent of Empire, he added, and won’t be seeking an equity investor.
He credited North Shore Mining for producing DR-grade pellets for the hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant Cliffs is constructing in Toledo. Goncalves deemed HBI the future of clean steel production.