Cliffs increases HBI capacity, may reopen Empire Mine

Cleveland-Cliffs is close to announcing the resurgence of its Empire Mine near Marquette, Mich., Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in the corporation’s year-end conference call with analysts last week. The mine was idled in August 2016 when much of the easy-to-mine ore was exhausted.
“It has a great chance of being brought back…and not too long down the road,” Goncalves said while also announcing Cliffs has decided to increase the production capacity of its hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant, which is currently being built in Toledo, Ohio. The HBI change will increase costs from $700 million to $830 million but increase annual production from 1.6 million to 1.9 million metric tons. To reach that target, it will consume 2.8 million long tons of pellets, up from 2.4 million as originally designed.
The plant is on track to open in mid 2020.
Empire Mine was never totally shut down because the company always felt it might re-open. But the additional ore is buried under considerable overburden, Goncalves said. It will cost about $600 million spread across three years to gain access, he explained.
Cliffs also has mineral leases to mine near Nashwauk, but the Empire mine will be developed first, according to Goncalves. The Nashwauk mine has been embroiled in ownership disputes during a lengthy bankruptcy that originally involved an insolvency brought on by Essar Steel Minnesota. Through a bidding process, the mine has been transferred to other entities and, most recently, its assets may have been purchased by Essar Global. Based on its past record of conducting business in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz opposes further efforts to work with Essar.
"As soon as Minnesota eradicates that (Essar) virus, we are ready to move in," Goncalves said.