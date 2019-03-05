Cliffs hopes to invest in Nashwauk; CEO seeks community support

Cleveland-Cliffs President, CEO and Board Chairman Lourenco Goncalves wants to develop a mine and HBI plant near Nashwauk but, in a Tuesday speech, lamented the failure of former Gov. Mark Dayton to follow through on commitments. He's hoping Gov. Tim Walz will work more closely with the firm to ensure the mineral deposits and the property are fully developed by Cliffs, citing the corporation's long record of succesfully doing business in Minnesota.