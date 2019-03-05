Cliffs hopes to invest in Nashwauk; CEO seeks community support

Minnesota could have a hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant in Nashwauk today if area representatives and former Gov. Mark Dayton has supported Cleveland-Cliffs, the corporation’s President, CEO and Board Chair said Tuesday in Chisholm.
But Dayton broke a promise to Cliffs, and state lawmakers didn’t stand behind the corporation, Lourenco Goncalves said at Cliffs' annual “State of the Company” luncheon, which was held at Minnesota Discovery Center.
“I can only do as much as you allow me to do,” Goncalves told the group, which included politicians, vendors, mining company executives and union representatives. “We could have had the (HBI) building in Nashwauk right now. The HBI plant…was supposed to be here. But it is not here. I would like you guys today to think ‘what could we have done four years ago that would allow us today to be celebrating the construction.'”
Instead, the HBI plant is being built in Toledo, Ohio, where 900 construction workers will be working on the project this summer.
Goncalves expressed considerable disappointment with Minnesota officials during his hour-long speech. He repeatedly described Cleveland-Cliffs as a successful company that delivers on its promises, noting its adjusted EBITA has increased from $293 million in 2015 to $766 million in 2018, while its net debt declined from $3.1 billion in mid-2014 to $1.3 billion last month.
“Before I came on board, Cliffs was going downhill fast,” he said, with everybody on Wall Street expecting a bankruptcy declaration.
Despite the measured turnaround, said the brutally frank executive, too many people took no action when Essar Steel Minnesota’s former Nashwauk assets were awarded to a bidder that could not develop a mine, a pellet plant or HBI facility. Goncalves suggested Essar retained the assets even after the bankruptcy, using a variety of different business names to conceal its position of control.
“They brought in Matthew Stock, then they took Matthew Stock down and brought in Tom Clarke, then Tom Clarke brought in Gary Heasley and Gary Heasley brought back Madhu,” Goncalves said. Madhu Vuppuluri served as CEO from 2009 until 2016, when he was repositioned within Essar.
He said Essar’s business model is to buy mines when the market is down, wait until the market improves, find a naïve Wall Street investor to put money into the project, then declare bankruptcy, leaving their debts behind.
Cliffs Bankruptcy Court bid of $75 million to acquire the Essar assets would have paid off the vendors, he said. But Judge Brandon Shannon awarded the assets to a higher bidder.
“The judge acted like Pontius Pilot, washing his hands” of the consequences, Goncalves said, referring to Pilot’s sentencing of Jesus Christ. Last year, the project went into bankruptcy for a second time.
He expressed hope that Cliffs can eventually build an HBI plant in Nashwauk. He said Gov. Tim Walz, who hopes to ban Essar from doing business with the state of Minnesota, can award state-owned mineral leases to Cliffs. “He knows he has the power.”
“But I don’t feel that I have, from the local politicians, the support that I need and that Cliffs deserves. Why is that? That’s one of the mysteries I can’t figure out,” he said. Two exceptions, Goncalves noted, is the assistance Cliffs has received from local mayors and the United Steelworker’s Union.
Having acquired approximately 50 percent of the land near the Nashwauk development, Goncalves said Cliffs has made it very difficult for another company to mine the area.
Essar, he suggested, isn’t really interested in doing business in Nashwauk anyway.
“They’re just staying there until the next guy comes to finance the next go-around until the next bankruptcy, when they will come back and get the assets again,” he contended.