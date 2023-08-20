Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., says new support from United Steelworkers puts it in the lead to acquire all of United States Steel Corp.
The Cleveland-based company with a heavy iron ore mining presence in northeastern Minnesota and Upper Michigan, said in a news release that it has received exclusive assignment from the United Steelworkers (USW) a Right to Bid under the USW's Basic Labor Agreement (BLA) with United States Steel.
What it means is the USW is throwing its full support behind Cleveland-Cliffs in the company's bid to acquire U.S. Steel.
Cleveland-Cliffs says a potential sale of the entirety of United States Steel or USW-represented assets could not be consummated without the support of the USW.
“With this exclusive agreement, Cliffs is the only realistic buyer able to acquire the totality of U.S. Steel,” Cleveland-Cliffs said in a news release. “Furthermore, Cliffs has agreed to assume, upon closing of a transaction, all of the agreements between U.S. Steel and the USW that are applicable to the U.S. Steel employees.”
Cleveland-Cliffs went public with a proposal to acquire 100 percent of United States Steel for $35 a common share, including 50 percent cash and 50 percent stock.
U.S. Steel said it has received multiple unsolicited purchase offers.
The Pittsburgh-based iron ore and steelmaker said it is undergoing a formal review process to evaluate strategic alternatives.
A potential sale of parts, all, or none of the company, could be included in the alternatives.
U.S. Steel in statement said it is aware the USW has transferred the Right to Bid provisions to Cleveland-Cliffs.
“Per U.S. Steel's filing on Aug. 17, while the BLA provides the USW with successorship rights and the Right to Bid, it does not provide the USW or its assignee the right to veto any transaction. Our commitment and ability to conduct a comprehensive and thorough review of strategic alternatives to maximize value for our stockholders remain unchanged.”
In a letter to USW Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, USW International President Tom Conway said that a USW Basic Labor Agreement with U.S. Steel gives the union the right to transfer or assign rights to another person or entity.
In issuing the letter to Goncalves, the USW transfers and assigns to Cleveland-Cliffs the union's right to bid, said Conway.
“The Union's transfer and assignment only applies to Cleveland-Cliffs,” said Conway. “I will inform you in writing if anything should change regarding this transfer and assignment.”
If a sale of U.S. Steel to Cleveland-Cliffs occurred, Conway said Cleveland-Cliffs shall assume all of the existing agreements between U.S. Steel and the union.
“Further, the parties agree that upon closing, Cleveland-Cliffs shall assume all of the agreements between U.S. Steel and the Union that are applicable to the U.S. Steel Employees that the Union represents and that Cleveland-Cliffs shall honor the commitments contained in those agreements.”
Goncalves thanked the USW for its support.
“I want to thank Tom Conway for working as true partner with me,” Goncalves said. “I also want to say to the employees of U.S. Steel who are watching this unfold: “I have your back'.
Cleveland-Cliffs operates four taconite plants in northeastern Minnesota, Hibbing Taconite Co., Northshore Mining Co., Minorca Mine, and United Taconite.
It also operates the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.
U.S. Steel operates Minntac Mine and Keetac.
U.S. Steel is also minority owner of Hibbing Taconite.