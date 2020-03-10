Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) and AK Steel Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKS) shareholders voted to approve all of the proposals necessary to complete the announced acquisition of AK Steel by Cliffs. Under the
"The new Cleveland-Cliffs is a lot stronger than either Cliffs or AK Steel individually, said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cliffs Lourenco Goncalves. “We are ready to transform your confidence into shareholder value, and that’s what we are going to do."
The Tuesday vote occurred at a special meeting. The transaction is currently scheduled to close on March 13, 2020.
Founded in 1847, Cliffs is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. AK Steel produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steel products, primarily for the automotive, infrastructure and manufacturing, including electrical power, and distributors and converters markets. Through its subsidiaries, the company also provides carbon and stainless steel tubing products, hot- and cold-stamped components, and die design and tooling.