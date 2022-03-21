Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced Monday it will redeem the entirety of its remaining $607 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding 9.875% senior secured notes due October 2025. Pursuant to the terms of the notes and the indenture governing the notes, the company expects the total payment to holders, including the redemption premium, to be approximately $677 million, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the redemption date, which is expected to be on April 20, 2022.
The notes will be redeemed with available liquidity. The cash interest associated with these notes is approximately $60 million per year.
“With expectations for our free cash flow generation continuing to rise, our top priority for the use of this cash remains the reduction in debt, said Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs' Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said. "This redemption is an important accomplishment for our deleveraging goals, removing our highest-coupon and nearest dated major debt tranche that was issued during the peak of pandemic uncertainty. We will have significantly lower interest expenses as a result.”