Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. will begin calling back laid-off Northshore Mining Co. workers, state legislators said Monday.
Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown) and Rep. Roger Skraba (R-Ely) confirmed the call backs.
“I'm encouraged that Cleveland-Cliffs is beginning the process to reopen their facilities in Babbitt and Silver Bay,” Hauschild said in a statement. “In recent months, I've held several meetings with Cleveland-Cliffs to discuss the importance of reopening these plants as soon as possible. These mines and jobs are critical to our regional economy. I heard from numerous miners who were impacted by this closure who said they wanted to get back to work. While we were able to get them a bridge in unemployment benefits until April with my recent bill, my primary goal has always been to reopen these two plants. I'm glad to say we're one step closer to making that happen.”
Northshore's Peter Mitchell mine in Babbitt and its processing plant in Silver Bay have been idle since May 2022. Cleveland-Cliffs said it didn't need iron ore pellets from the plant and also cited a royalties dispute with Mesabi Trust. More than 400 workers were affected.
Skraba said it appears that negotiations over the royalties between Cleveland-Cliffs and Mesabi Trust will occur.
Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc also confirmed Monday that Cleveland-Cliffs had notified him and other elected officials of the worker recall.
As of early Monday afternoon, Cleveland-Cliffs had not issued a statement on the recalls.
Northshore Mining Co. is one of six northeastern Minnesota taconite plants that produce iron ore pellets.
Iron ore pellets are the raw ingredient used to make steel in blast furnaces.