Well, Halloween is just around the corner. Good time for some nightmares. Speaking of which, we have traded Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock successfully several times in the last few months for short-term gains. Today, the stock is causing fear and pain. We have believed in the company and management long-term, but they are not making our job any easier.
The company just reported earnings, and they were pretty atrocious on the headlines. The quick summary is that there were lower volumes in steelmaking than expected, but auto demand was strong. Pricing is down, and expenses are up. It led to disappointing EBITDA and earnings. So should you buy shares again as they get crushed? The action is unbelievable, giving back all the huge gains over the last months. Let us discuss. SEEKING ALPHA