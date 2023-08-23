The scrap is heating up over all, parts or none of United States Steel Corp.
Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., in a letter to U.S. Steel, said the Pittsburgh-based iron and steelmaker is violating Basic Labor Agreement (BLA) rights as assigned by United Steelworkers (USW) to Cleveland-Cliffs.
Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves said in a letter to U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt, that USS is required to promptly notify Cleveland-Cliffs of any proposal received for “any possible transaction” to sell a controlling interest in United States Steel or any USW-represented U.S. Steel facilities.
Neither Cleveland-Cliffs or the USW have received notification from U.S. Steel about “inquiries” for parts or all of U.S. Steel, said Goncalves.
“This is a violation of the BLA and our assigned rights thereunder,” Goncalves wrote.
The USW says it would support a Cliffs acquisition of U.S. Steel, and under a sale of U.S. Steel to Cliffs, would assign BLA rights at any USW-represented U.S. Steel facility to Cliffs.
With the USW assigning the rights to Cliffs, the USW, at the same time, also retained its rights to receive notice, Goncalves wrote.
On the flip side, Burritt, in a letter to U.S. Steel employee, said the BLA does not grant the USW or any party it assigns its rights to, the right to prevent a potential transaction.
For more than a week, talk has swirled within the domestic steel industry about a potential sale of parts of all of U.S. Steel. The company said it has received multiple unsolicited offers.
Goncalves in the letter said that U.S Steel needs to immediately either notify Cliffs with required notice of all proposals received by the company, or whether no proposals have been received and to correct its prior public statements.
“The Right to Bid Provision requires USS to promptly notify Cliffs – as the assignee – of any proposal received for `any possible transaction' to sell a controlling interest in the Company or any USW-represented facilities,” said Goncalves. “In assigning its rights to Cliffs, the USW, at the same time, retained its right to also receive notice. Thus, USS must now promptly notify both the USW and Cliffs immediately after receiving a proposal from any third party.”
Cleveland-Cliffs recently went public with an offer to buy all of U.S. Steel. U.S. Steel rejected Cliffs' offer.
U.S. Steel said it is engaging in a review process to evaluate strategic alternatives. At least two other companies are reported to have interest in U.S. Steel
Esmark Inc., made public a cash offer to buy the company at $35 a share. ArcelorMittal is also said to have interest.
Burritt, in a letter Tuesday to U.S. Steel colleagues, said “there's been great interest in our company, including rumors about our future.”
Burritt said it's a tremendous compliment that as a result of employees' hard work, the company has received multiple inquiries about buying all or parts of the company.
After the strategic alternatives process is complete, the board of directors will decide on a path forward for the company that it believes is in the best interest of stockholders, Burritt said.
“Rest assured, in order for U.S. Steel to move forward with a transaction – any transaction – the terms of the deal would need to meet two very important requirements,” said Burritt. “First, any potential purchase would need to recognize the USW as the representative of U.S. Steel's employees. Second, any potential purchaser would need to assume terms of the existing Basic Labor Agreement (BLA) and any other agreements applicable at the Plant(s) acquired.”
The BLA also grants the USW the right to 45 days' notice of a potential transaction, which it can and has assigned, and the right to submit its own transaction bid, said Burritt.
However, the USW doesn't hold veto power over a potential transaction, he said.
“But, let me be clear, the BLA does not grant the USW, or any party it assigns its rights to, the right to prevent a potential transaction – with any party – that our Board decides is in the best interest of stockholders,” said Burritt. “The Board will continue to conduct the strategic review process with that as a guiding principle.”
Stocks of U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs have both jumped sharply since a potential sale of all, parts or none of U.S. Steel became public.