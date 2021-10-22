Policy change will alter Northshore's role
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) on Friday reported record third-quarter results, in part driven by expansions and acquisitions. In an unexpected announcement during the corporation’s subsequent conference call, Cliffs revealed it is switching production of DR-grade pellets iron from its Northshore operations to its recently acquired Minorca mine in Virginia. That will change Northshore to a swing operation that at times will be idled.
Consolidated revenues were $6.0 billion compared with the prior-year third-quarter revenues of $1.6 billion. The company recorded net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.33 per diluted share. In the prior-year third quarter, the company recorded net income of $2 million.
For the first nine months of 2021, Cliffs recorded revenues of $15.1 billion and net income of $2.1 billion, or $3.69 per diluted share. In the first nine months of 2020, the company recorded revenues of $3.1 billion and a net loss of $155 million, 51 cents per diluted share.
Third-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 billion, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $126 million in the third quarter of 2020.
“In a short period of less than two years, we went from $2 billion annual revenues in 2019 to expected revenues of $21 billion in 2021,” said Cliffs' Chairman, President, and CEO Lourenco Goncalves. “Also, the $1.9 billion of Q3 adjusted EBITDA we have just reported is equivalent to half of our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion, showing that our profitability continues to increase, as we continue to implement our way of doing business, and take advantage of - and extract synergies from - our modern, efficient and unique footprint.”
Cliffs record free cash flow was used to retire outstanding preferred shares, equating to a 10% share buyback,” he added.
Earlier this month, Cliffs agreed to acquire Ferrous Processing and Trading Co., the leading prime scrap processor in the United States. The acquisition is set to close in the fourth quarter.
“This is real growth; profitable growth; environmentally friendly growth,” Goncalves said.
He cited two reasons why DR-grade pellet production will be switching to the Minorca mine and processing plant, which were part of the ArcelorMittal USA acquisition. Without providing more details, Goncalves said Northshore is hindered by an unreasonable royalty structure. Those royalties are paid to Mesabi Trust (MSB) based upon the volume of ore purchased. MSB’s share price declined 24.1 percent following the announcement.
Goncalves also revealed HBI sales to outside electric arc furnace (EAF) mills may soon be discontinued. The majority of hot briquetted iron will be used in Cliffs’ blast furnaces and, possibly, not even its own EAFs. As a result, there will be reduced demand for North Shore’s DR-grade pellets, Goncalves said.