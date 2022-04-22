Goncalves lauds Cliffs' domestic supply chain
Iron ore miner and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs reported a strong net income in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to generate record levels of free cash flow during the year.
The Cleveland-based company on Friday reported net income of $801 million and consolidated revenues of $6.0 billion for the first quarter. Quarterly earnings per share were $1.71, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.44 per share.
In the first quarter of 2021, net income was $41 million and revenue $4 billion.
"This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.75%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this mining company would post earnings of $2.03 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.78, delivering a surprise of -12.32%," Zach's said in a story posted on Yahoo Finance.
“Our first quarter results are a clear indication of the success we have been able to achieve as we renewed our fixed-price contracts last year,” said Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer, in a first quarter earnings news release. “Despite the decline in spot prices for steel from Q4 to Q1 and its lagged impact on our results, we were able to continue to deliver strong profitability. As this trend persists, we expect to set another free cash flow record in 2022.”
Cleveland-Cliffs produced 3.6 million net tons of steel in the first quarter. Its average net selling price per net ton of steel in the first quarter of 2022 was $1,446 compared to $900 in the first quarter of 2021.
Cleveland-Cliff is increasing its full-year average selling price per net ton of steel in 2022 by $220 to $1,445 per net ton compared to an earlier guidance of $1,225 per net ton.
The war in Ukraine has shown that Cleveland-Cliffs' ability to produce it own feedstock domestically, is important, Goncalves said.
“The Russian aggression toward Ukraine has made it absolutely clear to everyone what we at Cleveland-Cliffs have been explaining to our clients for some time: overly extended supply chains are weak and prone to break down, particularly steel supply chains that are dependent on imported feedstock. No steel company can produce highly specified flat-rolled steel without using pig iron, or iron substitutes like HBI or DRI, as feedstock. Cleveland-Cliffs produces in house all the pig iron and HBI we need, right here in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, using iron ore pellets from Minnesota and Michigan. With that, we generate and support good paying middle-class jobs right here in the United States. We do not import pig iron from Russia; and we do not import HBI or DRI or slabs. We are best in class under all aspects of ESG – The E, the S, and the G.”
In Northeastern Minnesota, Cleveland-Cliffs operates four iron ore mines, Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and Chisholm, Minorca Mine near Virginia, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes. It also operates the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.
Northshore Mining Co. is scheduled to be idled May 1 due to a lack of need for its pellets and a dispute over royalties paid on taconite mined at its Peter Mitchell Mine.
Northshore's production of DR-grade pellets, which feed Cleveland-Cliffs' HBI plant in Toledo, Ohio, has been shifted to Minorca Mine.
“Over the past eight years, our strategy has been to protect and strengthen Cleveland-Cliffs against the consequences of de-globalization, which we have always seen as inevitable,” said Goncalves. “The importance of American manufacturing and the reliability of a USA-centric, vertically-integrated footprint have been validated by the Russian invasion of the raw materials rich and shale gas rich Donets Coal Basin (Donbas) area of Ukraine. While other flat-rolled steelmakers scramble and pay high prices for their needed feedstock, we stand out from the crowd due to our preparation for the current geopolitical climate.”