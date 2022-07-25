As supply chain issues in America's automobile industry look to improve, iron and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., says it's poised to capitalize.
“Our industry leading exposure to the automotive sector separates us from all other steel companies in the United States,” said Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' chairman, president and chief executive officer in a company second quarter news release. “The health of the steel market over the past year and a half has been largely driven by the construction sector, with automotive lagging far behind – mainly due to supply chain issues unrelated to steel. Nevertheless, with automotive demand outpacing production for more than two years now, the consumer backlog for cars, SUVs and trucks has become enormous. As supply chain problems continue to be resolved by our automotive clients, pent-up demand for electric vehicles continues to increase, and light vehicle manufacturing catches up with demand, Cleveland-Cliffs will be the primary beneficiary among all steel companies in the United States. This important distinction of our business relative to other steel producers should become clear as we progress through the remainder of this year and into next year.”
Cleveland-Cliffs reported second quarter 2022 revenue of $6.3 billion, net income of $601 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, deductions and amortization) of $1.1 billion.
In the second quarter of 2021, the company recorded revenue of $5.0 billion, net income of $795 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion.
During the quarter, it had steel product sales volumes of 3.6 million net tons compared to 4.2 million net tons in the second quarter of 2021.
As of July 19, 2022, the company had total liquidity of about $2.3 billion, according to the earnings release.
“Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy,” said Goncalves. “With free cash flow that more than doubled compared to the first quarter, we were able to achieve our largest quarterly debt reduction since our transformation began a couple years ago, while delivering substantial capital returns via share repurchases. As we move into the second half of the year, we expect this healthy level of free cash flow to continue, as a result of declining capex needs, the accelerating release of working capital, and the heavy use of fixed price sales contracts. In addition, we expect to see further significant increases in the average selling prices for these fixed contracts resetting on Oct. 1.”
The company expects its full-year average selling price for hot-rolled cold steel to be about $1,410 per net ton, according to the release.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steelmaker and iron ore producer in the United States.
In northeastern Minnesota, it operates Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and Chisholm, Minorca Mine near Virginia, Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay, and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes.
All four taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Cleveland-Cliffs also operates the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.
Labor contract negotiations are currently underway in Pittsburgh that cover United Steelworkers members at Cleveland-Cliffs' union-represented domestic steelmaking facilities and Minorca Mine.
Negotiations for union workers at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite begin soon.
Northshore Mining Co. is a non-union operation and is currently idle. Lourenco Goncalves says Northshore Mining Co. will remain idle until at least April 2023.