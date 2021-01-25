Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., had a strong fourth quarter.
A 320 percent increase in consolidated revenues and a 150 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA
(earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) compared to 2019 during the same
period, is forecast by the Cleveland-based company, according to preliminary fourth-quarter financial
results.
“We ended 2020 on a particularly high note,” Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman and
president, said. “With the completion of our second transformational acquisition creating the largest
flat-rolled steel producer in North America and the start-up of the most modern and environmentally
friendly direct reduction plant in the world, Cliffs enters 2021 with the right size, the right product mix,
and the right customer mix for the business environment in which we operate.”
During 2020, Cleveland-Cliffs acquired AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA. It also started up a direct
reduction plant in Toledo, Ohio. The plant produces hot-briquetted iron.
DR-grade pellets produced at Northshore Mining Co. in Silver Bay, feed the direct reduction facility.
“Our fourth quarter strong results are just a sample of what we should be able to accomplish in 2021,
when the contributions of the recent acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA and the sales of HBI to third-
party customers will be fully reflected in the numbers,” Goncalves said. “With the backdrop of a
resilient steel pricing environment and the growing number of steel companies competing for an
increasingly scarce scrap supply in 2021 and beyond, Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to benefit from
our differentiated business model with self-sufficiency in pellets and HBI.”
The company had steel sales of 1.9 million net tons in the fourth quarter.
Full fourth quarter 2020 earnings results will be announced Feb. 25.
As a result of it acquisition of ArcelorMittal USA, Cleveland-Cliffs owns four of the six northeastern
Minnesota iron ore plants.