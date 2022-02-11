Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs is idling production at its Northshore Mining Co. facilities this spring, Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs president and chief executive officer announced Friday in the company's year-end and fourth quarter earnings call.

Goncalves said all of Northshore's production, shipping, and iron ore royalty payments will be idle at least through the fall.
 
Cleveland-Cliffs has expressed dissatisfaction with the level of iron ore royalty payments it makes on the iron ore mined at Northshore Mining Co.
 
Northshore's iron ore comes from the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt. It's processed in Silver Bay.
 
DR-grade pellet production has already been shifted to the company's Minorca Mine in Virginia from Northshore.
 
Cleveland-Cliffs also operates Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite on Minnesota's Iron Range.
 
The company also announced record 2021 annual revenue of $20.4 billion and record annual net income of $3 billion.