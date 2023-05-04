The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is recommending that Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. be awarded the highly-sought mineral leases on state land near Nashwauk.
The DNR said it will ask the Minnesota Executive Council to award the leases to Cleveland-Cliffs at the council's May 25 meeting.
Gaining the leases would secure a long-term future for Hibbing Taconite Co., which has been forecast to run out of crude ore in 2025. Cleveland-Cliffs is majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite, a 7.8 million ton per year taconite plant near Hibbing and Chisholm.
“Cleveland-Cliffs and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have reached an agreement on a package of state iron ore mineral leases at the Nashwauk mine site for review by the Minnesota Executive Council on May 25,” said Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs chairman, president and chief executive officer. “I thank Gov. Walz for his support and the great work of his Department of Natural Resources. We would not be at this very place without Gov. Walz's leadership and the great work of the Minnesota DNR professionals. When approved by the Minnesota Executive Council, the leases will be used to provide a long-term extension of Hibbing Taconite's mine life, securing the future of Hibbing Taconite and the good-paying union jobs at HibTac, our flagship operation in Minnesota. I look forward to the Minnesota Executive Council's review and approval of this lease package on May 25 in Minnesota.”
The DNR, in a statement, said it will ask the executive council to approve new leases with Cleveland-Cliffs after careful consideration of multiple requests.
“Cleveland-Cliffs has a proven record of bringing mining projects into operation and currently holds a significant land position adjacent to the state ore in the area,” the DNR said. “Leasing this state ore to Cleveland-Cliffs will provide local communities, K-12 public schools and other beneficiaries a long overdue source of mineral revenue.”
Cleveland-Cliffs has said it will use the ore to extend Hibbing Taconite's mine life.
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, said the uncertainty about the status of the leases is finally coming to an end.
“There have been years of broken promises and missed deadlines, and as a result, the people of the Iron Range have had to experience economic turmoil for far too long” Lislegard said. “Today, the uncertainty surrounding this project is finally coming to an end.”
United States Steel Corp. is minority owner of the taconite plant. It also had expressed interest in the leases to the DNR.
Scranton Holding Co., a scram mining company headquartered in Hibbing, had sought surface or mineral rights on some of the parcels.
About 66 parcels of 40 acres each were up for lease after the DNR terminated the leases held by Mesabi Metallics.
The DNR said Mesabi Metallics failed to meet terms of a 2020 Master Lease Agreement Amendment. The termination was held up in court.
Hibbing Taconite employs about 750.
Annually, the taconite plant has approximately a $449 million economic impact including wages, benefits, taxes, royalties and other revenues.
Earlier this year, the executive council approved leases to the taconite plant on 80 acres of state school trust land, 39.6 acres of tax-forfeited land and for 10 years extended an existing lease on 40 acres of tax-forfeited land. Those actions gave Hibbing Taconite about another nine months of mine life.
Hibbing Taconite is one of the newest Iron Range taconite plants, shipping its first pellets in 1977.
Iron ore pellets produced at Hibbing Taconite and other northeastern Minnesota iron ore mines are the raw material used to make steel from blast furnaces. It often is used for such products as automobiles, durable goods, construction beams and piping.
Industry experts say it would take Cleveland-Cliffs several years to develop the new ore reserves and implement a transportation method to get the ore from the lease sites to Hibbing Taconite.