Iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. has reached a tentative labor contract agreement with United Steelworkers (USW) that would cover union workers at Minorca Mine near Virginia and Cliffs’ steel mills.
The accord was announced Saturday afternoon by Cleveland-Cliffs.
“Our employees are the heart and soul of Cleveland-Cliffs,” said Lourenco Goncalves, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “The USW is a partner and an ally, and we look
forward to sharing in our future success together. This agreement allows us to do just that, while keeping our cost structure highly competitive.”
Details of the tentative agreement aren’t being released.
The tentative agreement still needs to be ratified by USW local memberships.
About 300 USW members work at Minorca Mine.
Negotiations to reach a new labor agreement with United States Steel Corp. continued Saturday afternoon.
The USW, in a bargaining update, said U.S. Steel has stated it’s done negotiating major issues such as wages, pensions, holidays, vacation, and other improvements that would match a pattern like Cleveland-Cliffs.
“They are far short of what their competitors are offering, and they need to be giving serious thought to the consequences of treating their workforce in such a dramatically different manner,” said the update. “So, it’s time to push back. Time to let your bosses know that Pittsburgh management is making a big mistake.”
U.S. Steel on Saturday responded to the USW statements.
“We strongly believe in rewarding performance,” the company said in a statement. “That’s why we say, when we do well, you do well. However, we will not be forced into an agreement that does not work for our business or employees. We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement that works for all.”
The existing labor contract covering USW-represented workers at U.S. Steel steelmaking mills and its Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Minn., and Keetac iron ore operation in Keewatin, Minn., expires Sept. 1.
U.S. Steel last week publicly outlined its latest offer. The proposal included an 11 percent increase in base wages over the term of a four-year proposed contract; a $4,000 “Essential Employee Appreciation Bonus”; a $3,000 lump sum bonus if a tentative agreement is reached by Sept. 1 and ratified by union members by an agreed-upon date; no changes in its profit sharing plan; automatic 401(k) enrollment; and $1 billion in investments at USW-represented
U.S. Steel facilities over the term of the contract.
However, the USW says, health care in-network coverage, wages, pension increases that would keep up with inflation, holidays, vacation, and capital investment at USW-represented U.S. Steel facilities remain stumbling blocks to a new agreement.
“Every day we go into the plants and go beyond to ensure the company delivers the highest quality, on-time steel to our customers,” said the USW update. “Every day we work towards ensuring we have a safe workplace while the company piles up cash over the past quarters with historic earning levels selling the steels we make. For U.S. Steel to now take the position that they are somehow going to treat the workforce at our plants in such a drastically different manner is completely unacceptable, and frankly we aren’t going to stand for it. This is a fight that the company should not pick. They will not win it.”
U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs have reported record earnings in recent quarters.
U.S. Steel said steelworkers at its USW-represented facilities last year could earn an additional
$41,000 in profit sharing. USW-represented workers at U.S. Steel facilities in 2021 on average earned nearly $133,000 in wages, overtime and profit sharing, according to the company.
Meanwhile, additional contract talks between the USW and Cleveland-Cliffs are ongoing. The labor contract contract covering USW workers at Cliffs’ Hibbing Taconite Co. near Chisholm and
Hibbing, Minn., its United Taconite facilities in Eveleth and Forbes, Minn., and at its Tilden mine and plant in Upper Michigan expires Sept. 30.