An idling of Northshore Mining Co. will be extended to at least April 2023, Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. chairman, president, and chief executive officer announced.
The extension is a result of a reduced need for iron ore pellets as Cleveland-Cliffs uses scrap in steelmaking and an ongoing dispute with Mesabi Trust over iron ore derived from Cliffs' Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt.
About 410 of the facility's 580 employees have been without work since the idling began in May.
Originally, the idling was to last until at least fall.
Cliffs did not elaborate in its second quarter earnings call on how many Northshore workers will be affected by the extended idling.
However, the announcement brought consternation by area leaders.
“It's going to affect families and the city's budget not only this year, but next year,” said Andrea Zupancich, Babbitt mayor. “The school district (ISD 2142) has two mines in its district, one being Northshore, so that's going to cut into their limited budget as well.”
Wade LeBlanc, Silver Bay mayor, called the announcement “devastating.”
“It's not good,” said LeBlanc. “I've had quite a few phone calls all morning. That's the volatility of mining. Everything was going good a year ago.”
Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls, whose district includes Northshore's mine in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay, called on state lawmakers to approve unemployment extensions for the miners.
The current unemployment miners are receiving runs out in November, he said.
“It was my fear all along,” Ecklund said of the idling extension. “I'm hoping it doesn't extend beyond April.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, also called on legislators to return for a special session to approve an unemployment extension.
“Today's development is heartbreaking, and the anxiety and fear workers and their families feel when they aren't sure when their job will come back is real and weighs heavy,” said Lislegard. “Our region has experienced this before, and I know we're resilient. I'm fully committed to fighting for workers in our region to help them get through these difficult times.”
The idling extension announcement was a brief part of Cliffs' earnings call.
Much of the focus was on steel and the domestic automobile industry.
As supply chain issues in America's automobile industry look to improve, iron and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., says it's poised to capitalize.
“Our industry leading exposure to the automotive sector separates us from all other steel companies in the United States,” said Goncalves in the second quarter news release. “The health of the steel market over the past year and a half has been largely driven by the construction sector, with automotive lagging far behind – mainly due to supply chain issues unrelated to steel. Nevertheless, with automotive demand outpacing production for more than two years now, the consumer backlog for cars, SUVs and trucks has become enormous. As supply chain problems continue to be resolved by our automotive clients, pent-up demand for electric vehicles continues to increase, and light vehicle manufacturing catches up with demand, Cleveland-Cliffs will be the primary beneficiary among all steel companies in the United States. This important distinction of our business relative to other steel producers should become clear as we progress through the remainder of this year and into next year.”
Cleveland-Cliffs reported second quarter 2022 revenue of $6.3 billion, net income of $601 million and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, deductions and amortization) of $1.1 billion.
In the second quarter of 2021, the company recorded revenue of $5.0 billion, net income of $795 million and adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 billion.
During the quarter, it had steel product sales volumes of 3.6 million net tons compared to 4.2 million net tons in the second quarter of 2021.
As of July 19, 2022, the company had total liquidity of about $2.3 billion, according to the earnings release.
“Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued execution of our strategy,” said Goncalves. “With free cash flow that more than doubled compared to the first quarter, we were able to achieve our largest quarterly debt reduction since our transformation began a couple years ago, while delivering substantial capital returns via share repurchases. As we move into the second half of the year, we expect this healthy level of free cash flow to continue, as a result of declining capex needs, the accelerating release of working capital, and the heavy use of fixed price sales contracts. In addition, we expect to see further significant increases in the average selling prices for these fixed contracts resetting on Oct. 1.”
The company expects its full-year average selling price for hot-rolled cold steel to be about $1,410 per net ton, according to the release.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steelmaker and iron ore producer in the United States.
In northeastern Minnesota, it operates Hibbing Taconite Co. near Hibbing and Chisholm, Minorca Mine near Virginia, Northshore Mining Co., and United Taconite in Eveleth and Forbes.
All four taconite plants produce iron ore pellets, the raw material used to make steel in blast furnaces.
Cleveland-Cliffs also operates the Tilden Mine in Upper Michigan.
Labor contract negotiations are currently underway in Pittsburgh that cover United Steelworkers members at Cleveland-Cliffs' union-represented domestic steelmaking facilities and Minorca Mine.
Negotiations for union workers at Hibbing Taconite Co. and United Taconite begin soon.
Northshore Mining Co. is a non-union operation.