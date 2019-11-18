City selects planning and economic development director

Chris Fleege has been named planning and economic development director for the city of Duluth. His appointment will go before City Council for consideration Nov. 25.
The city said he emerged in a field of highly qualified and experienced applicants for the position and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to a key role within the City.
“I am looking forward to joining the leadership team here at the city of Duluth,” said Fleege said. “I am excited about working with our residents and businesses to make the vision of Imagine Duluth 2035 a reality. I am passionate about customer service and will build on the foundation and vision that CAO Noah Schuchman and Mayor Larson have cast.”
“I am excited and eager to work with Chris,” said Mayor Emily Larson. “Planning and Economic Development play an important role in advancing our efforts around affordable housing, reducing red tape for residents and developers, and improving our economy so that it works for everyone. Chris’ background will set him up for success and I can’t wait to see what he and his team accomplish moving forward.”
“We were blessed with an outstanding field of candidates throughout this process,” said Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman, “and in the end, it was clear that the best fit for the city, and for our leadership team, was Chris.”
He is a civil engineer by education and has worked in various capacities over the past 27 years including LHB Engineers and Architects, Inc., Minnesota Power and Superior Water Light and Power. Fleege earned his Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from the University of North Dakota in 1987 and completed his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Minnesota Duluth in 2001.
Fleege has served on numerous industry and community boards including the Midwest Reliability Organization for the past six years, and the Essentia Hospital Board for six years.
The position most recently was held on an interim basis by Adam Fulton, and after the previous director, Keith Hamre, retired following 22 years of service.